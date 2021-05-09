Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,572 Covid-19 cases, 1,560 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 45.8 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,572 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,560 recoveries and 3 deaths.

The new cases were detected through 203,147 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 9 are 536,017, while total recoveries stand at 516,329. The death toll rises to 1,613.

The UAE registered the lowest number of new Covid-19 cases in April this year after the highs recorded in January and February. However, since April 10, the number of new infections has been more than recoveries — a pattern seen for the first time this year in the UAE.

Medical experts have called the trend a positive development of the nation bending the Covid curve with a steady number of low cases largely remaining between 1,700 to 2,200.

More charitable organisations and private firms across the UAE have stepped in to extend their support to India as the Covid-19 crisis worsens in the country.

Meanwhile, new guidelines released on Friday from the US Centre for Disease Control suggests that fine droplets spreading Covid can remain suspended in the air for hours.

It found that very fine droplets, along with aerosol particles formed when these droplets dry rapidly, are small enough to remain suspended in the air for minutes to hours.