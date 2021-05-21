Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,490 Covid-19 cases, 1,451 recoveries, 2 deaths

The new cases were detected through 241,630 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,490 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,451 recoveries and 2deaths.

The new cases were detected through 241,630 additional tests.

More than 48 million tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 21 are 552,920, while total recoveries stand at 532,910. The death toll rises to 1,644.

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 165.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.42 million, according to a latest update on Friday morning. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths, while India follows in the second place. The second wave of cases has been overwhelming India’s hospitals, burial grounds, crematoria, and cemeteries, particularly in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

On Friday, the World Health Organization said that up to three times more people have died due to the pandemic than indicated by the officially reported Covid deaths. In 2020, it found there had been at least three million excess deaths due directly or indirectly to Covid-19, while the official number of Covid deaths was 1.8 million at the end of the year.

Meanwhile in UAE, distance and hybrid learning have been part of students’ new normal since Covid-19 struck last year. This, however, is expected to change in the next academic year. School heads are confident that the newly approved vaccination for kids would bring nearly 100 per cent of students back on campuses in September. At present, around 60 per cent of pupils in the age group of 12 to 17 years are physically attending classes while adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols and experts are confident that the figure will go up soon.