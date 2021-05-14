Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,452 Covid-19 cases, 1,422 recoveries, 3 deaths

Filed on May 14, 2021 | Last updated on May 14, 2021 at 01.57 pm

The new cases were detected through 186,370 additional tests.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,452 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,422 recoveries and 3 deaths.

More than 46.7 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.

The total number of cases in UAE as on May 14 are 543,610, while total recoveries stand at 523,778. The death toll rises to 1,626.

More than 46.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE so far. However residents have been advised to adhere by general health guidelines and precautionary measures issued by the ministry of health and prevention.

In Dubai, a department store in Deira was fined for not adhering to Covid safety rules. The fine was issued after a photo taken in the store showed non-compliance with social distancing rules.

Globally, the overall Covid-19 caseload has topped 160.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.34 million. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths and India follows in the second place. India’s tally of coronavirus infections climbed past 24 million on Friday, amid reports flowed that the highly transmissible variant first detected in the South Asian nation was spreading across the globe.

The Indian B.1.617 variant has been found in eight nations in the Americas, including Canada and the United States, said Jairo Mendez, an infectious diseases expert with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Meanwhile, Singapore said it was limiting social gatherings to two people and putting a halt to dining in restaurants.

The new measures announced by the health ministry, which will be effective from Sunday to mid June. About half of the nearly 150 passengers booked to return on Australia’s first repatriation flight from India were denied boarding because of positive test results, an Australian government official said.