Covid: India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 343,144
India has added nearly 1.4 million cases and over 16,000 deaths this week.
India on Friday reported 343,144 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall caseload past the 24 million mark, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 4,000.
The South Asian nation has added nearly 1.4 million cases and over 16,000 deaths this week. Its total caseload now stands at 24.05 million while total fatalities are at 262,317, according to health ministry data.
India reports 3,43,144 new #COVID19 cases, 3,44,776 discharges and 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021
Total cases: 2,40,46,809
Total discharges: 2,00,79,599
Death toll: 2,62,317
Active cases: 37,04,893
Total vaccination: 17,92,98,584 pic.twitter.com/rLz1Fvz1Oa
