Covid: India reports daily rise in coronavirus cases of 343,144

Reuters/Bengaluru
Filed on May 14, 2021 | Last updated on May 14, 2021 at 08.29 am
Photo: Reuters

India has added nearly 1.4 million cases and over 16,000 deaths this week.


India on Friday reported 343,144 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking its overall caseload past the 24 million mark, while deaths from Covid-19 rose by 4,000.

The South Asian nation has added nearly 1.4 million cases and over 16,000 deaths this week. Its total caseload now stands at 24.05 million while total fatalities are at 262,317, according to health ministry data.




