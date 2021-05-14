News
Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Dubai store fined for violating social distancing rules

May 14, 2021

Dubai Economy has encouraged residents to report violations of Covid safety measures.


A business in Dubai was fined for not adhering to Covid safety rules, it was revealed on Friday.

According to a tweet, the consumer control and protection department of Dubai Economy fined a department store in Deira.

The fine was issued after a photo taken in the store showed non-compliance with social distancing rules.

Dubai Economy has encouraged residents to report any violations of Covid precautionary measures in businesses using the Dubai Consumer app.

The owner of a shopping centre in Ajman was similarly fined Dh5,000 on May 6 after massive crowds thronged the venue during a flash sale. Video shared by Ajman Police showed very little social distancing being followed.




