- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Eid Al Fitr in UAE: Dubai store fined for violating social distancing rules
Dubai Economy has encouraged residents to report violations of Covid safety measures.
A business in Dubai was fined for not adhering to Covid safety rules, it was revealed on Friday.
According to a tweet, the consumer control and protection department of Dubai Economy fined a department store in Deira.
Dubai Economy has fined a department store in Deira for violating the physical distancing guidelines against COVID-19.— (@Dubai_DED) May 14, 2021
.# #_ #_#UAE #Dubai #DubaiEconomy #ConsumerProtection pic.twitter.com/Xng9Ct7DwF
The fine was issued after a photo taken in the store showed non-compliance with social distancing rules.
Dubai Economy has encouraged residents to report any violations of Covid precautionary measures in businesses using the Dubai Consumer app.
The owner of a shopping centre in Ajman was similarly fined Dh5,000 on May 6 after massive crowds thronged the venue during a flash sale. Video shared by Ajman Police showed very little social distancing being followed.
5000 pic.twitter.com/xHvcvpyd9K— ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) March 6, 2021
-
Education
Covid: CBSE Grade 12 Board exams likely to be...
The Board is expected to review the situation in two weeks. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
24 beggars, street vendors arrested in Dubai
Dh5,000 fine, jail term of up to three months for begging in UAE READ MORE
-
Government
UAE's Hope Probe captures stunning photos of...
The images were captured over the course of 10 hours and 34 minutes. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Hot, hazy weather likely during Eid holidays
No forecast for rainfall on the festive occasion, NCM says READ MORE
-
News
Indian consulate in Dubai issues new guidelines...
New instructions from the Consulate General of India in Dubai for... READ MORE
-
MENA
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages,...
At least 109 people were killed in Gaza, including 29 children, over... READ MORE
-
Education
Covid: CBSE Grade 12 Board exams likely to be...
The Board is expected to review the situation in two weeks. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Biden calls lifting of indoor mask rule...
Biden implored those yet to be completely vaccinated to keep wearing... READ MORE
News
UAE: Mosques, musallahs host Eid Al Fitr prayers