Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,226 Covid-19 cases, 674 recoveries, 4 deaths
More than 18.6 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the country so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Tuesday reported 1,226 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 674 recoveries. Four deaths were also reported.
As many as new 155,176 Covid-19 tests were carried out, taking the total number of tests carried out in the country to nearly 18.6 million so far.
In a statement, the ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.
However, doctors in the UAE are advising residents to continue wearing their masks and maintain social distancing norms, even after being administered China’s Sinopharm vaccine. Abu Dhabi rolled out the immunisation drive last Thursday and Dubai followed suit on Monday amid an overwhelming public response. Doctors have cautioned those who have received the jabs must be careful to protect those who are yet to be inoculated.
Also read: I got the Covid vaccine in Dubai, and a new lease of life
More than 71.69 million people have been reported to be infected by coronavirus globally and deaths have crossed 1.6 million. With 299,489 deaths and over 16.3 million confirmed cases, the United States tops the list of twenty countries with the highest recorded infections and deaths in the world.
Meanwhile, business activity in Dubai’s non-oil private sector declined in November, but job shedding eased as the impact of the pandemic appeared to worsen amid increased worries about a slowing economic recovery, latest data showed. The UAE’s non-oil gross domestic product is expected to grow by 3.6 per cent in 2021, the Central Bank estimates, suggesting the economy will rebound from an expected contraction in 2020.
