Covid vaccine in UAE: More hospitals offer jab, residents queue up

Residents wishing to take the Covid-19 vaccine queue up at Bareen International Hospital in Mohamed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. — Supplied photos

About 34 private facilities now administer the vaccine in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE’s national vaccination drive got a shot in the arm on Sunday. NMC Healthcare Group began offering people the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at 16 medical facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Ruwais.

With 18 hospitals of VPS Healthcare already offering the jab, about 34 private facilities now administer the vaccine in Abu Dhabi.

Residents wishing to get vaccinated against Covid-19 were seen filing into Bareen International Hospital in Mohamed Bin Zayed City till 8pm on Sunday.

“The vaccination programme has started at 16 hospitals and medical centres in Abu Dhabi. People have started coming to our facilities and we are fully prepared to welcome everyone as the group has the capacity to vaccinate hundreds of residents on a daily basis,” an NMC Healthcare spokesperson said.

‘Amazing turnout’

Dr Ramzi Alshaiba, medical director and specialist, general surgery, said he was “amazed” by the turnout.

“We have also received many inquiries from patients about the vaccines. We see that many citizens and residents are very eager to participate in this vaccination programme. We would like to thank the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi for their excellent efforts in making Covid-19 vaccines available in all hospitals,” the Emirati added.

‘Time to celebrate’

NMC Healthcare has designated areas and dedicated professionals who have undergone special training.

“There are dedicated pre-trained staff and reserved areas for pre-vaccination counselling and paperwork, and 30 minutes of the post-vaccination monitoring period inside the hospital,” the spokesperson said. He noted that appointments can be booked by calling the call centre of the hospitals.

Michael Brenden Davis, chief executive officer, NMC Healthcare, noted: “It is time for all of us to celebrate how far biology has come, how fruitfully we can manipulate biochemical machinery for the good of humanity, and celebrate the potency of science in its global endeavour.”

“With efficacy rates close to 90 per cent, these vaccines may offer protection to all age groups and all classifications of people — from frontline workers to elderly patients and those with other co-morbid medical conditions.”

