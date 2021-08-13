Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,215 Covid-19 cases, 1,390 recoveries, 2 deaths

The country has conducted 69 million tests so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 1,215 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,390 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The new cases were identified through additional 277, 855 tests.

As of August 13, total cases recorded in UAE are 699,381 while total recoveries stand at 676,956. Death toll rises to 1,994.

Authorities in Dubai have increased operational capacity at hotels, restaurants and cafes and wedding and event halls.

Effective from Thursday, August 12, hotels can operate at full capacity, according to a circular issued by the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to hospitality sector stakeholders.

The UAE is reporting much lesser number of daily new Covid-19 infections, which are a significant pointer and more than two weeks after the Eid Al Adha celebrations, despite the contagious Delta variant.

Fresh India-UAE travel guidelines

Earlier this year, the viral caseloads had dramatically soared 15 days after both the New Year Eve and Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

On Wednesday, 1,287 new Covid-19 cases, which were the lowest since mid-May, were reported.

Medical experts said that Covid-19 symptoms usually appear between two and 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

Some expatriates in Dubai, whose residency visas expired while they were stranded abroad amid Covid-19 travel restrictions, have been granted automatic visa extensions until December 9, 2021, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Many residents whose visas expired after the UAE put in place a suspension on inbound travellers from several countries, including India, have been granted the automatic visa renewal for three months, including the one-month grace period for reapplication, according to an Amer centre call employee.

Saudi Arabia has announced automatic extension of visit visas for people who have been stranded due to Covid-related travel bans. The extension is valid till September end.