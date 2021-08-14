Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,206 Covid-19 cases, 1,385 recoveries, 3 deaths

More than 69.3 million PCR tests have been conducted across the country to date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,206 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,385 recoveries and 3 deaths.

UAE residents holding non-Dubai visas cannot land in Dubai airport, Emirates airline has said.

Responding to a question posted by a netizen, Emirates Support staff underlined that only Dubai visa holders with an entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) can travel to Dubai.

Members of the airline's support staff also confirmed that much-awaited rapid PCR testing facilities are now available at a few more airports in Pakistan — namely, at Islamabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar.

Emirates has yet to confirm testing facilities in other airports in the country, and has urged travellers to monitor their website for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands will require travellers coming from the Philippines to undergo a 10-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival, starting August 14.

The Dutch Embassy in Manila said concerned travellers must also submit a negative nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT)/ polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken at least 48 hours before departure or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours before arrival, starting August 16.