Covid-19: Netherlands requires 10-day quarantine for travellers from Philippines
The mandatory quarantine and testing also apply to travelers who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.
The Netherlands will subject travellers coming from the Philippines to a 10-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival starting August 14.
The Dutch Embassy in Manila said concerned travellers must also submit a negative nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT)/ polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken at least 48 hours before departure or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours before arrival beginning August 16.
"Upon arrival in the Netherlands, travellers must go into mandatory 10-day quarantine. On Day 5 of the quarantine, travellers can take a NAAT/PCR test. If the test comes back negative, you can leave quarantine," it said in an advisory.
Meanwhile, seafarers who are boarding a vessel in the Netherlands are exempted from the mandatory quarantine upon arrival.
Travellers transiting through the airport and who will not enter the Netherlands, including children under 12, are exempted from testing and the mandatory quarantine.
However, the embassy reminded that all travellers are required to complete a quarantine declaration before entering the Netherlands.
