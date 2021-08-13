Pakistan-UAE travel: Rapid PCR testing facilities now available at more airports, says Emirates

Islamabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar airports now offering test facilities.

Rapid PCR testing facilities are now available at a few more airports in Pakistan. According to an Emirates Support tweet, Islamabad, Sialkot, and Peshawar airports are now offering Rapid PCR tests.

Emirates has yet to confirm testing facilities in other airports in the country, and has urged travellers to monitor their website for the latest updates.

According to the airline, travellers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda must complete a Covid19 PCR rapid test 4 hours before the departure of their flight. (Rapid antigen test will not be accepted). Passengers must also complete a Covid19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.