UAE flights: Only Dubai visa holders can land at DXB, says Emirates

Ashwani Kumar/Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 13, 2021
Travellers with newly issued residence visas not allowed to travel to Dubai yet.


UAE residents holding non-Dubai visas cannot land in Dubai airport, Emirates airline has said.

Responding to a question posted by a netizen, Emirates Support staff underlined that only Dubai visa holders with an entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) can travel to Dubai.

“Only Dubai visa holders who have an approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), can travel to Dubai. Those holding a non-Dubai issued visa can't travel to Dubai.”

Asked by another netizen on when tourists can travel from India to Dubai, Emirates Support staff noted there was no update yet on the restrictions and replied: “For now, only those holding Dubai residence visas can travel from India to Dubai. Please keep an eye on our website for updates. The entry rules and travel guidelines can change anytime.”

Emirates Support also clarified that passengers with newly issued residence visas can’t travel to Dubai.

Earlier, on August 7, Air India in its circular to travel agents said that passengers must land only in the emirate of their residency.

An Air India spokesperson added the updates were based on guidelines issued by civil aviation authorities in the UAE.

