Coronavirus: UAE reports 112 Covid-19 cases, 138 recoveries, 2 deaths

Over 89.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 112 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 138 recoveries and 2 deaths.

The UAE has revised guidelines for organising parties, weddings, funerals and other gatherings at home, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Tuesday.

During the weekly Covid-19 briefing, Dr Taher Al Amiri, spokesperson of NCEMA, said that capacity at such events should be capped at 80 per cent, provided that the total attendance does not exceed 60 people. This is in addition to a maximum of 10 people to provide hospitality services during the events.

Meanwhile, frontline healthcare workers are breathing a collective sigh of relief as the UAE’s daily Covid-19 infections are on a downward spiral.

On Sunday, the figure had dipped below 100 for the first time in 19 months and it went up to 104 the following day.