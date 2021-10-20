Coronavirus: UAE reports 112 Covid-19 cases, 138 recoveries, 2 deaths
Over 89.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 112 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 138 recoveries and 2 deaths.
Over 89.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
ALSO READ:
>> New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads
>> Covid-19: Unvaccinated players 'unlikely' to get Australian Open visa, says official
The UAE has revised guidelines for organising parties, weddings, funerals and other gatherings at home, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Tuesday.
During the weekly Covid-19 briefing, Dr Taher Al Amiri, spokesperson of NCEMA, said that capacity at such events should be capped at 80 per cent, provided that the total attendance does not exceed 60 people. This is in addition to a maximum of 10 people to provide hospitality services during the events.
Meanwhile, frontline healthcare workers are breathing a collective sigh of relief as the UAE’s daily Covid-19 infections are on a downward spiral.
On Sunday, the figure had dipped below 100 for the first time in 19 months and it went up to 104 the following day.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 112 Covid-19 cases, 138...
Over 89.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
WHO: Europe the only region with rise in Covid-19 ...
There has been a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Singapore welcomes more travellers...
Passengers arrived on Wednesday under the so-called vaccinated travel ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel reports subvariant of Delta...
An 11-year-old boy arriving from Europe was the carrier READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: New tool to boost Covid safety at Expo 2020...
Model will predict impact on healthcare sector, generate real-time... READ MORE
-
News
Prophet's birthday: Free parking announced in Abu ...
Public bus services timings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel reports subvariant of Delta...
An 11-year-old boy arriving from Europe was the carrier READ MORE
-
MENA
Afghan delegation leaves for Moscow meeting
Official recognition of Taliban not under discussion, says Russian... READ MORE
News
Gitex 2021: Your face will replace your Emirates ID card soon
19 October 2021
News
UAE ranked fourth best place to live and work, says global study
19 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end