Covid-19: New rules for parties, gatherings announced
Operating capacity amended
The UAE has revised guidelines for organising parties, weddings, funerals and other gatherings at home, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said Tuesday.
During the weekly Covid-19 briefing, an NCEMA spokesperson said that capacity at such events should be capped at 80 per cent, provided that the total attendance does not exceed 60 people. This is in addition to a maximum of 10 people to provide hospitality services during the events.
Furthermore, all attendees should’ve completed 14 days after receiving their vaccinations, and follow protocols depending on the type of vaccine they have taken. “All attendees must present a negative PCR test result no later than 48 hours prior to the date of the event,” he added.
“We also emphasise that greetings be given without handshakes or hugs. Social distancing norms of one-and-a-half-metres must be applied at all times,” the official added. Moreover, only a maximum of 10 people are allowed to be seated at a table.
“In the interest of public health, we ask residents to ask those suffering from respiratory illnesses or fever to avoid the events,” he added.
The new protocols also listed a number of preventive measures that need to be followed to ensure the health and safety of all attendees.
Organisers must ensure the following safety checks are held at events:
> Temperature checks at entry points
> Masks to be worn at all times
> Event venues to be continuously sanitised and disinfected
> Sanitisation tools to be readily available for all in attendance
> Entry processes to be well organised; there cannot be any crowding at the entrances
> Barricades to be used at all entry and exit points
