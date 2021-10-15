Coronavirus: UAE reports 104 Covid-19 cases, 170 recoveries, 1 death
More than 20.6 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the UAE till date.
The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 104 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 179 recoveries and 1 death.
Also read:
>> Travel demand peaks as more destinations open up
>> Russia to lift ban on flights to Oman, Thailand among other countries
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated Covid-19 safety measures to attend events and exhibitions.
In a circular sent to managers of hotels, museums, cultural and entertainment venues; and event organisers, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi said the new measures came into effect from October 13.
Meanwhile, Sydney is scrapping mandatory quarantine for overseas travellers from next month, officials said Friday, signalling a faster-than-expected end to tough coronavirus restrictions.
Australia's borders have been closed for the last 19 months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, stranding tens of thousands of Australians overseas and leading critics to dub the country a "hermit state".
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 104 Covid-19 cases, 170 recoveries, 1 ...
More than 20.6 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Travel demand peaks as more destinations...
Demand for travel strong for the upcoming three-day break next week,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Sydney to scrap hotel quarantine for...
Currently, anyone who enters Australia has to fork out thousands of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi updates Covid rules to attend events
The new measures came into effect from October 13 READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE to experience humid weather over the coming...
Temperature will tend to increase slightly over coastal areas on... READ MORE
-
MENA
Afghanistan: Blast tears through mosque in...
Bombing comes days after similar attack by Daesh in Kunduz READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Travel demand peaks as more destinations...
Demand for travel strong for the upcoming three-day break next week,... READ MORE
-
Jobs
British Airways hiring cabin crew; salary Dh141,...
Airline appeals to a broad range of people to apply to create a... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee gains against UAE dirham on foreign fund inflows
14 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Taiwan building inferno leaves 46 dead, scores injured
14 October 2021
Aviation
Air India unions threaten to go on strike from next month