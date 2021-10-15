Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: UAE reports 104 Covid-19 cases, 170 recoveries, 1 death

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 15, 2021

More than 20.6 million Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the UAE till date.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 104 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 179 recoveries and 1 death.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated Covid-19 safety measures to attend events and exhibitions.

In a circular sent to managers of hotels, museums, cultural and entertainment venues; and event organisers, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi said the new measures came into effect from October 13.

Meanwhile, Sydney is scrapping mandatory quarantine for overseas travellers from next month, officials said Friday, signalling a faster-than-expected end to tough coronavirus restrictions.

Australia's borders have been closed for the last 19 months to prevent the spread of Covid-19, stranding tens of thousands of Australians overseas and leading critics to dub the country a "hermit state".




