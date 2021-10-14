Abu Dhabi updates Covid rules to attend events, exhibitions
The new measures came into effect from October 13
Authorities in Abu Dhabi have updated Covid-19 safety measures to attend events and exhibitions.
In a circular sent to managers of hotels, museums, cultural and entertainment venues; and event organisers, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi said the new measures came into effect from October 13.
The new measures are:
>> Use the Green Pass protocol: This restricts entry to most public places in Abu Dhabi to Covid-vaccinated residents and tourists. A green status is activated for 30 days for vaccinated people after they take a PCR test. Those not eligible to take the vaccine get a seven-day Green Pass after a PCR test.
>> Negative result of a PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior.
>> Face masks are mandatory.
>> EDE scanners at all entrances: The technology can detect a possible Covid-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves, which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in a person’s body. The requirement is applicable with immediate effect at facilities that already have the technology. Others are obliged to adopt it “as soon as devices are available”.
ALSO READ:
>> Covid-19: How Abu Dhabi's EDE scanners work
>> Abu Dhabi green pass: 4 ways to verify Covid PCR test results
The guidelines have been updated to “promote community and public safety”, the authority tweeted on Thursday.
The DCT inspectors will check establishments to verify compliance.
“We hope that you will abide by what we have mentioned to avoid the legal measures that will be taken against offenders according to the legislation in force,” the authority said in the circular.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi updates Covid rules to attend events
The new measures came into effect from October 13 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 35,187 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
UAE continues to lead in global rankings for Covid-19 vaccination... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Russia to lift ban on flights to Oman,...
The govt stopped normal commercial flights abroad when the pandemic... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 116 Covid-19 cases, 173 recoveries, 1 ...
More than 87.9 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE wins membership on UNHRC for third time in...
Country elected to membership after obtaining 180 votes from Asia-... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai to host 'Space Week' from Oct 17
UAE astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri, Noura Al-Matroushi among stellar... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Waterfall, gardens: 8 things you must check out...
An insider's guide: These are the top spots at the mega fair to just... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
CBSE board exams to be offline, dates to release...
First-term examinations for grade 10, 12, to be conducted November-... READ MORE
Business
Dubai: 130 wasl units gone in just 45 minutes
13 October 2021
Education
UAE: Ministry slams fake news about university