Covid-19: Russia to lift ban on flights to Oman, Thailand among other countries

Reuters/Moscow
Filed on October 14, 2021

(Reuters file)

The govt stopped normal commercial flights abroad when the pandemic struck last year.

Russia will lift its Covid-19 ban on flights to countries including Tunisia, Thailand, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Iran, Slovenia, and Oman from November 9, the government coronavirus task force said on Thursday.

The government stopped normal commercial flights abroad when the pandemic struck last year, but it has since been gradually relaxing the restrictions.

The flight bans dealt a heavy blow to Russia's airlines




