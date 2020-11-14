Coronavirus: Trump predicts vaccine will be widely available by April
US President also finally appears to hint at impending election defeat to Joe Biden.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections of the deadly disease that has pushed daily case counts to record highs.
In his first public remarks in over a week following his election loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump also said he expects an emergency use authorisation for Pfizer's vaccine "extremely soon."
Pfizer has said it expects to report required safety data next week and can then apply for an emergency use authorisation.
The remarks came after Trump received an update on 'Operation Warp Speed,' an administration effort to turbocharge development of a vaccine.
Criticism of the administration's response to the virus, which has killed over 235,000 Americans, became a rallying cry for Democrats ahead of November 3 elections. US networks have proclaimed Biden the winner of the presidential vote, but Trump, refusing to concede, has launched a series of legal challenges based on unsubstantiated claims of fraud.
On Friday, Trump appeared to acknowledge the possibility of an upcoming Biden administration.
"Ideally, we won't go to a lockdown. I will not go, this administration will not be going to a lockdown," he said in a Rose Garden address. "Hopefully the, the – uh – whatever happens in the future - who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell," he added.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Trump predicts vaccine will be...
US President also finally appears to hint at impending election... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: US states race to buy ultra-cold...
Pfizer's vaccine needs to be stored at temperatures of minus 70... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Australia vaccine candidate produces ...
The vaccine candidate developed by the University of Queensland and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: India's Serum Institute to have 100m ...
The vaccination drive could begin in India in December as well, says... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
US allows emergency Covid vaccine to end pandemic
The move sets off what will be the largest vaccination campaign in US ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid vaccine: What you need to know before...
Residents who have already volunteered for the 4Humanity Phase 3... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews