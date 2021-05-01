Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Popular Bollywood actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid complications

PTI/Mumbai
Filed on May 1, 2021 | Last updated on May 1, 2021 at 10.46 am

He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003.

Popular Bollywood actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 52.

He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003.

He starred in films like Page 3, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, 2 States and The Ghazi Attack among others.




