Coronavirus: Popular Bollywood actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies of Covid complications

Filed on May 1, 2021 | Last updated on May 1, 2021 at 10.46 am

He was a retired army veteran who made his acting debut in 2003.

Popular Bollywood actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 52.

He starred in films like Page 3, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Aarakshan, Murder 2, 2 States and The Ghazi Attack among others.