Abu Dhabi flights: Registration on ICA platform mandatory for entry

Filed on August 24, 2021 | Last updated on August 25, 2021 at 05.33 pm

Those who have been vaccinated outside the UAE should upload their documents for approval at least five days before travel.

Starting August 27, passengers travelling to Abu Dhabi must register on the ICA platform before their flight.

Those who have been vaccinated outside of the UAE should register and upload their documents for approval at least five days before travel to have their vaccination status recognised.

This will allow travellers to maintain their green status in the Al Hosn app, which is required to enter public places in Abu Dhabi.

These guidelines are in keeping with the latest government directives, an Etihad spokesperson confirmed to Khaleej Times.

They apply to adults, children and infants, even if they are travelling on to Dubai or another emirate. However, they do not apply to UAE nationals or passengers transiting through Abu Dhabi, it added.

The ICA Smart Travel Service will provide passengers with a streamlined travel experience on arrival in Abu Dhabi, said the spokesperson. It will also allow travellers who have taken vaccines overseas to have their vaccination status recognised in the UAE.

If passengers have been fully vaccinated in the UAE, they do not need to upload a vaccine certificate and simply need to register before they fly, the airline added.

As registration is mandatory for entry, all guests are advised to register on the ICA portal as soon as possible.

While vaccination is not required for entry, however, Abu Dhabi is operating a green pass system and travellers will only be able to enter public places such as hotels, restaurants, malls and supermarkets in Abu Dhabi if they’ve been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and have a green status in the Al Hosn app.

ICA approval for UAE flights: How to apply

To register, passengers will need to enter details such as their name, expected arrival date, arrival port, departure country, passport details, dates of vaccination doses, etc.

The ICA has listed the following vaccines as approved in the UAE: Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sputnik, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sputnik V.