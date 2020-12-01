‘Snow way!’ It's the UAE’s first ski cinema

It must be one of the most unique big screen experiences in the world: to be sat in the desert, surrounded by real snow, watching classic movies. Snow Cinema is a collaboration between VOX Cinemas and Ski Dubai, supported by Dettol. From December 11 until the end of February, snuggle up and get cosy while enjoying the magic of the pictures on the slopes of Ski Dubai. Get in the holiday spirit and meet Santa Claus in his grotto followed by a screening of a family-friendly festive favourite such as The Grinch, Frozen 2 or Daddy’s Home 2, which will be shown daily at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm. There will also be a nightly screening of popular recent releases such as Knives Out and The Call of the Wild, as well as seasonal hits like Last Christmas.

Snow Cinema will provide table service so you can relax and order your favourite cinema snacks including gourmet popcorn (salt or caramel) and signature hot chocolate from the comfort of your seat. You can also choose from North 28’s mouth-watering menu, which features savoury options, including Raclette, hotdogs and burgers; as well as decadent desserts such as festive mince pies and hot beverages including a bespoke Peppermint Hot Chocolate from Mirzam Chocolate Makers.

For more information visit skidxb.com.