>
HOME > City Times > In The City

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan to perform in Dubai next month

CT Report/Dubai
Filed on July 18, 2021
Photo/Supplied

Fans can expect a scintillating and energetic performance from the popular Bollywood songstress.

Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan who last performed in Dubai back in February 2019 will be back for a live concert in the city next month.

Blu Blood, in partnership with Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Dubai Summer Surprises, is presenting Sunidhi Chauhan - Beintehaa on August 27 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Fans can expect a scintillating and energetic performance from the popular Bollywood songstress. With an amazing vocal range, Sunidhi has always enthralled fans with her hits including Beedi, Mehboob Mere, Deedar De and Fann Ban Gayi.

“Blu Blood continues to break ground in live entertainment in Dubai during these times and we’re honoured to be working with Sunidhi for the first time. She certainly has had an inspiring journey through her career,” comments Blu Blood MD, Osman Osman.

Born in Delhi, India, this renowned playback singer officially started her career at the age of 13 (even though she had begun singing at 4) and since then, she has been mesmerising audiences worldwide. In the course of her career, she has won numerous awards and accolades, judged several television reality shows, appeared in music videos and in 2011, she got her break internationally after collaborating with pop star Enrique Inglesias for a Hindi version of his song, Heartbeat. She has completed over 3000 studio recordings and has sold 50 million albums worldwide, making her one of

the most recorded voices in India.

Blu Blood will ensure that all health and safety guidelines, as laid out by the Dubai government, are carefully implemented, and followed. Get your tickets now to witness this unforgettable performance. Tickets for the show will be available through Dubai Calendar, coco-cola-arena.com and PlatinumList from today. The show starts at 9:30pm on August 27 at the Coca-Cola Arena.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Sports (photos)

Euro 2020 final in pictures: Italy defeat England on penalties

null votes | 12 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Emirates extends suspension ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE opens embassy in...
khaleejtimes

Coronavirus Pandemic

India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst shortage warnings

3 votes | 17 July 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: How can you make your own robots?
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: Google for Startups Accelerator...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi updates 'Green...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Watch: Fahadh Faasil on his political...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

UAE expat's journey: From cabin crew to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Only in Dubai: A French Toast topped with 24 ...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 