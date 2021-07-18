Singer Sunidhi Chauhan to perform in Dubai next month

Indian singer Sunidhi Chauhan who last performed in Dubai back in February 2019 will be back for a live concert in the city next month.

Blu Blood, in partnership with Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Dubai Summer Surprises, is presenting Sunidhi Chauhan - Beintehaa on August 27 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Fans can expect a scintillating and energetic performance from the popular Bollywood songstress. With an amazing vocal range, Sunidhi has always enthralled fans with her hits including Beedi, Mehboob Mere, Deedar De and Fann Ban Gayi.

“Blu Blood continues to break ground in live entertainment in Dubai during these times and we’re honoured to be working with Sunidhi for the first time. She certainly has had an inspiring journey through her career,” comments Blu Blood MD, Osman Osman.

Born in Delhi, India, this renowned playback singer officially started her career at the age of 13 (even though she had begun singing at 4) and since then, she has been mesmerising audiences worldwide. In the course of her career, she has won numerous awards and accolades, judged several television reality shows, appeared in music videos and in 2011, she got her break internationally after collaborating with pop star Enrique Inglesias for a Hindi version of his song, Heartbeat. She has completed over 3000 studio recordings and has sold 50 million albums worldwide, making her one of

the most recorded voices in India.

Blu Blood will ensure that all health and safety guidelines, as laid out by the Dubai government, are carefully implemented, and followed. Get your tickets now to witness this unforgettable performance. Tickets for the show will be available through Dubai Calendar, coco-cola-arena.com and PlatinumList from today. The show starts at 9:30pm on August 27 at the Coca-Cola Arena.