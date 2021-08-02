How this Sharjah resident lost over 30 kilos in 10 months

The accomplishment of personal goals especially when it involves a drastic transformation in one’s physical appearance or mindset is truly worth celebrating. Iram Khan, a Pakistani expat residing in the UAE for the last 18 years, bore the fruits of her hardships as she lost a tremendous amount of weight — 36 kgs — in 10 months. And the results? See for yourself.

Khan, who is an event and travel expert in Sharjah, tells us about her journey.

Why was it worth doing? Why was it important for you to get in shape?

I have been wanting to get in shape for a while but was having trouble finding the motivation. The main reason was my busy work schedule and time consuming tasks. At the beginning of every year, I set a goal for myself to be fit and healthy but I always failed due to lack of time and a proper schedule.

During the last quarter of 2020, I motivated myself to be in good shape and health for my own sake. It was indeed worth it because it gave me self-confidence, boosted my energy, improved my mood and my health conditions were better.

What inspired you and your confidence on this journey?

I always analyse my personality; what should I eliminate and repair to become a better person. It helped and inspired me to begin my weight loss journey.

As I thought about positives and negatives in myself, I found that being unhealthy and out of shape was the biggest drawback that must be repaired. When I took stock of how difficult it was for me to fit myself into a dress and how unattractive I look, I decided that I have to begin this journey. Then, I never looked back.

What did you change in your life to make it happen?

I completely changed my lifestyle to get desired results. I gave up all outside food and switched to healthy and clean homemade food. To reach my target, I dedicated at least three hours a day to workouts. Minimum eight hours of sleep was important to make it possible. I tried my level best to avoid parties and dinners where there were chances to have cheat meals.

Overall, my life changed and I was involved in a completely new world which was my new goal to achieve.

What was your biggest struggle during the journey?

This journey was never easy. Giving up bread and sugar was the most difficult task for me because I loved bread. It was tough for me to manage myself whenever I was invited to a get-together where most people did not understand my vision. Exercising three hours a day and six days a week was a challenge in the beginning, however, later it became a habit and now health and fitness is my passion.

Are you content now? Or is there another goal you want to reach?

Today, I am satisfied with what I have achieved in my life with my hard work and determination. I changed my life and my body without the support of anyone. I was a motivating personality for myself; the more I got the results, the more I convinced myself to be at my desired level.

Now, my goal is to maintain this level for the rest of my life because achieving these results helped me realise that health comes first and everyone should take care of it.