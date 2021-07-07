>
DSS opening Il Divo concert rescheduled. Refunds available

Staff Reporter
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 7, 2021

Travel issues dictate classical male quartet won’t be in Dubai July 16

A product of the era in which we live, international concerts are currently fraught with logistical issues and an upcoming major UAE show is no exception.

“Due to unforeseen issues, the Dubai Summer Surprise opening concert by Il Divo, For Once in My Life, at Coca-Cola Arena dated July 16 will be rescheduled,” a statement to City Times sent on Wednesday July 7 morning reads.

The band themselves added: “Due to these unprecedented times and with travel limitations, unfortunately, we won't able to perform on July 16th in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena. We hope to see you all in Dubai in the near future”.

All ticket purchases will be refunded in full. Contact your point of ticket purchase, noting refunds may take up to 21 days.

For updates and future date notifications, visit www.blublood.com

