Harvey Weinstein appeals sexual assault conviction, seeks new trial

Reuters/Los Angeles
Filed on April 5, 2021

(Reuters file)

The former Hollywood producer has denied any nonconsensual sexual encounters.

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is seeking a new trial, arguing that a New York judge denied him an impartial jury when he was convicted last year of sexual assault and rape, according to a Monday court filing.

Weinstein, 69, was sentenced in March 2020 by Justice James Burke of Manhattan criminal court to 23 years in prison for assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Weinstein's court filing says he was denied a presumption of innocence when Burke allowed the jury to hear testimony from women who alleged Weinstein assaulted them even though their allegations did not result in a criminal charge.

Weinstein has denied any nonconsensual sexual encounters.




 
 
 
