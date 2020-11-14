Ranveer marks second anniversary with special post dedicated to Deepika

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh marked his second wedding anniversary with Deepika Padukone by sharing a special post on social media.

The pictures showed the Bajirao Mastani actors decked up in co-ordinated matching ensembles posing near a lake. “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, Meri Gudia (My Doll) @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer wrote.

The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy’s Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.

They will be seen together next in Kabir Khan’s ‘83.