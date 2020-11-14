Ranveer marks second anniversary with special post dedicated to Deepika
He shared beautiful pics on social media.
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh marked his second wedding anniversary with Deepika Padukone by sharing a special post on social media.
The pictures showed the Bajirao Mastani actors decked up in co-ordinated matching ensembles posing near a lake. “Souls eternally intertwined. Happy second anniversary, Meri Gudia (My Doll) @deepikapadukone,” Ranveer wrote.
The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy’s Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which they also had a north Indian wedding a day after.
They will be seen together next in Kabir Khan’s ‘83.