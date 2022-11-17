World's first Real Madrid theme park to come up in Dubai

The new experience is scheduled to open to the public in Q4 2023

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Thu 17 Nov 2022, 3:57 PM

Dubai Parks and Resorts and Real Madrid C.F. have signed an exclusive multi-year partnership, which will see the first-ever Real Madrid themed experience open at the largest theme park destination in the Middle East.

Real Madrid was named Fifa’s Best Club of the 20th Century. Dubai Parks and Resorts is the first theme park destination in the world to announce a major partnership with Real Madrid.

The new experience aims to engage football and sports fans, families and children of all ages, enabling guests to immerse themselves in the culture of the world's greatest football team. Visitors will enjoy audio-visual displays, interactive experiences, playable gaming interactions, and unique attractions inspired by the spirit, passion, and success that make Real Madrid the Club of the Century.

Set to open in Q4 2023, designs are being finalised. It will include a range of Real Madrid inspired attractions such as a museum, rides, football skill games, food and beverage outlets, and unique retail options featuring memorabilia from across Real Madrid's successful history.

Further details will be announced over the coming months, including more information on the signature rollercoasters, unique events, and interactive sports and thrilling experiences that will become part of the new destination.

Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Holding Entertainment, said, "We are thrilled to add this ambitious project to Dubai's thriving entertainment and leisure offer. We are delighted that Real Madrid has chosen Dubai Parks™ and Resorts as their preferred partner as we continue bringing the best international entertainment brands to the region. Real Madrid is a megastar of world football and one of the world's most recognised sports teams, with an unmatched track record of success and millions of passionate supporters from every corner of the planet. We look forward to engaging sports fans, families, and children in new and exciting ways and supporting an active youth community across the UAE. This project is in consonance with our vision to contribute to enhancing Dubai as a leading tourist destination."