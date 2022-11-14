Look: Flyboarders raise massive portrait of Sharjah Ruler as Rafisah Dam gets water sports, farmers' market upgrades

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 8:15 PM

Sharjah unveiled the brand new identity of Al Rafisah Dam on Monday, welcoming residents, visitors and tourists with an array of stunts and breathtaking performances on jet skis. Flyboarders put up a stunning acrobat and raised a massive portrait of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Rafisah Dam, a premier leisure and tourist destination, offers enriching experiences in the emirate's eastern region, and the upgrade aims to uplift the destination's position and support the inflow of tourists.

The dam is one of the most attractive eco-friendly projects in Khorfakkan and the eastern region with a 82,000 sqm wide lake, and is home to wildlife and offers water sports like jet pack, kayaking, boating, jet skiing, wakeboarding, and much more, which is favourable for young family members as well as adults.

The Commerce and Tourism Development Authority's latest leisure and adventure destination amid hills and water is a perfect gateway for families and thrill seekers.

"The water body is not deep and is a perfect place to conduct water adventure activities with all the safety elements in place," said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA.

Apart from water sports and adventure, a farmers' market for vegetables, fruits, and souvenirs will be held every weekend. "The fruits and vegetables are freshly harvested and are organically grown," said Al Midfa.

Families visiting the place can spend the day by the lake, surrounded by hills, as this scenic place offers all kinds of amenities like shelter, cafes and restaurants for a leisure outing.

The destination offers plenty of tourist attractions. Boat tours and rides include pedal boating, kayaking, and doughnut boat ride for cruising around the lake, feeding ducks, spotting and watching migratory birds and water turtles, and exploring the lake and enjoying its scenic natural environs.

Al Rafisah Dam’s brand identity is inspired by nature and the environment around it and is rooted in the authentic heritage and cultural legacy of the region. It reflects the passion of adventure enthusiasts and their affinity for mountain and water sports activities as well as lovers of culture, history and nature. The new identity motivates tourists and visitors to explore thrilling adventures that promise fresh and exceptional experiences.

“It sheds light on the destination's natural, historical and archaeological elements that appeal to every kind of visitor, all year round. Al Rafisah Dam’s brand identity adds greater value to SCTDA’s portfolio of entertainment and tourist facilities and attractions,” Al Midfa added.