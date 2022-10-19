UK consumer price inflation 10.1% in September

Cross-border e-commerce enabler platform MyUS will be fully integrated into Aramex’s business, operating as a business unit within the company’s courier business segment
Britain’s annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1 per cent in September, returning to a 40-year high hit in July, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the inflation rate would rise to 10.0 per cent from 9.9 per cent in August.
The ONS said the main driver of inflation in September was rising food prices.
Britain has been hit hard by the surge in European natural gas prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has added to post-Covid supply-chain bottlenecks and labour shortages, creating an intense squeeze on living standards. — Reuters
Cross-border e-commerce enabler platform MyUS will be fully integrated into Aramex’s business, operating as a business unit within the company’s courier business segment
The acquisition of a 100 per cent interest in Skyborn Renewables provides GIP and co-investors, including Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor managing a global portfolio of assets valued at $284 billion
The agreement provides a framework for further co-operation between the two authorities on regulation, policy and trends in financial services and markets
India-UAE Trade Bridge event highlighted robust bilateral trade ties between the two nations and efforts to boost trade and investment opportunities
After a strong Q3, Dubai real estate is all set to grow further and post record high numbers in the fourth quarter to finish the year on high note
Both currencies would remain under pressure in the short term due to the global economic slowdown, inflationary pressure and higher energy costs
MA Yusuffali, Joy Alukkas and Micky Jagtiani retain their place in the prestigious Forbes list of 100 richest that was topped by Gautam Adani
The pound sank further as the country, led by a caretaker government, heads into presidential elections next month with a divided parliament that has repeatedly failed to reach a consensus on a new leader