UAE automotive market shifts gear, posts 9.3% growth in H1

Free cash flow increased to $789 million in second quarter of 2022 from $328 million in the corresponding quarter last year, supporting a first half dividend of $750 million, above previous guidance of at least $700 million
The overall automotive market in the UAE has recorded 9.3 per cent growth in the first half of 2022 compared to the same 2021 period, with the total units sold in June up 8.1 per cent year-on-year basis.
Al-Futtaim Automotive, which revealed the data said, SUVs continue to dominate the UAE market, making up 50.5 per cent of sales for the first half of the year.
Al-Futtaim Automotive, which counts Al-Futtaim Toyota and Lexus, Trading Enterprises (Honda, Volvo, Jeep, RAM, Dodge and Polestar amongst its brands), said it closed out the first half of the year with 5.7 per cent increase in volume YoY and total market share of 35.4 per cent, the distributor said in a statement.
According to a report by Market Research UAE, the UAE automotive market has shown signs of recovery with promising sales across the board after dipping in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Passenger car sales revenue is projected to reach $5.8 billion this year, after the demand came back to full throttle from August to September 2021. During that period, buyer interest even exceeded pre-Covid-19 numbers.
“New car sales are expected to increase by up to 30 per cent in 2022, as more brands are introduced to the market and production and shipments get up to speed with consumer demands.”
Vincent Wijnen, senior managing director of Al-Futtaim Automotive, said the company increased market share in some key segments with one of its leading marques, Toyota, continuing to dominate the SUV and car market.
He said the UAE’s Net Zero strategy brings an opportunity for automotive manufacturers and dealerships to embrace it and be a driver of change to support this vision.
“Toyota is the market leader in the SUV segment, accounting for 25.2 per cent of sales from January to June. Toyota saw an 11.4 per cent increase in total volume year on year and 0.5 per cent increase in market share. The growth also continues across Al-Futtaim Automotive’s brands,” said the statement.
While Volvo has increased volume by 1.6 per cent year to date Dodge and RAM have witnessed a 14.4 per cent volume increase for H1 2022 compared to H1 2021, with RAM holding the number one position in the large pickup segment increasing segment share by 18.4 per cent. The Polestar 2, the Swedish electric performance car brand that Al-Futtaim Automotive brought to the market along with the brand’s entry in February, has completely sold out of all stock reflecting global trends, said the statement.
In July, Polestar reported globally the delivery of approximately 21,200 cars in the first six months of 2022, more than doubling deliveries from 9,510 cars in the same period in 2021 – an increase of almost 125 per cent.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
Free cash flow increased to $789 million in second quarter of 2022 from $328 million in the corresponding quarter last year, supporting a first half dividend of $750 million, above previous guidance of at least $700 million
Linking the seven emirates from the Saudi Arabia border to the Oman border, the Etihad Rail is an integral part of the UAE Railway Programme. It is expected to be the catalyst for the growth of property markets across emirates.
The Continental Group’s latest webinar saw experts weigh in on inflation and its consequences, against the geopolitical and post-pandemic backdrop, while the audience survey shed light on the public sentiment.
Board approves interim dividend of 40 fils per share for H1 2022
The strong demand witnessed through the six primary bank dealers was across both tranches with a final allocation of Dh750 million for the 2-year tranche and Dh 750 million for the 3-year tranche
Narendra Modi’s government plans to roll out 5G networks offering up to 10 times the speed of 4G to its 1.4 billion population before the end of the year
A series of purchasing managers’ indexes for July showed new orders falling in the manufacturing powerhouses although they did show price pressures may be waning
CBUAE clarified that the gross credit grew by 2.6 per cent rising from Dh1.817 trillion at the end of April 2022 to Dh1.866 trillion at the end of May 2022