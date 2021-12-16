Turkish cenbank slashes rates 100 points despite lira crash

The KPMG survey found that UAE business leaders believe inorganic strategies will be critical in driving their businesses forward over the next three years
Business2 days ago
Turkey’s central bank slashed its key rate by 100 basis points to 14 per cent as expected on Thursday, and signalled a pause next month, extending President Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox policy even after the currency spiralled to all-time lows.
The bank said that over coming months it would monitor the effects of the easing cycle that began in September when the one-week repo interest rate was cut from 19 per cent.
The subsequent 500 basis-points of cuts set the stage for the historic lira crash that sent inflation above 21 per cent, prompting economists to widely criticise the policy as reckless given it leaves Turkey’s real yields sharply negative.
The lira dove to a new all-time low of 15.689 versus the dollar in response to the decision, and was at 15.39 at 1125 GMT. It has shed more than half its value this year in Turkey’s second currency crisis since 2018.
The central bank was expected to ease by 100 basis points according to a Reuters poll last week, though one analyst thought the lira depreciation would force it to hold.
The rate cut was “as expected, but still unbelievable,” said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.
The central bank said it used what “limited” room it had left to ease monetary policy given “transitory” supply-side factors that have boosted inflation.
The “cumulative impact of the recent policy decisions will be monitored in the first quarter of 2022 and during this period, all aspects of the policy framework will be reassessed in order to create a foundation for a sustainable price stability,” it said without elaborating.
Erdogan has repeatedly criticised interest rates and called for the monetary stimulus to boost exports, credit and growth ahead of elections in 2023. He has rapidly overhauled the bank’s leadership with like-minded officials, hammering its credibility.
Opposition lawmakers have called for early elections to reverse course for an economy badly rattled by both the exchange and inflation rates.
Turkey’s monetary easing runs against the grain of a world in which central banks are raising rates to head off global price rises. — Reuters
The KPMG survey found that UAE business leaders believe inorganic strategies will be critical in driving their businesses forward over the next three years
Business2 days ago
Events organised by ADIO’s London, Paris, Beijing, Seoul, New York, and San Francisco offices introduce investors to advantages of doing business in Abu Dhabi
Business2 days ago
Fact-finding mission seeks to take lessons from the UAE to develop its own manufacturing hubs
Business2 days ago
Both entities have signed an MoU to explore opportunities in creative industries such as gaming development and publishing and e-sports content creation
Business3 days ago
Various workshops focusing on inspiration, in line with the camp's theme 'Inspiration Towards Creativity' will be announced
Business3 days ago
New outlet will be offering over 1,000 products manufactured by over 40 of the world's top brands
Business3 days ago
As a strategic partner, Galadari Food and Beverage Division will be bringing the authentic and award winning Korean brand and experience to the region, starting with the brand’s first grand opening in Dubai
Business3 days ago
The GRDI notes that fossil fuel-dependent governments see retail as a way of diversifying their economies away from oil dependency
Business3 days ago