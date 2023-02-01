Saudi Arabia deploys AI-enabled machines to clean Grand Holy Mosque

Four new machines introduced to sweep the Prophet's mosque and used to clean its yards

Saudi Arabia has deployed Artificial Intelligence-enabled machines to clean the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah. Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, President of the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Holy Mosque, inaugurated four such new machines on Tuesday, which will keep the mosque and its yard clean, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

These machines absorb dust inside the mosque, sweep carpets, and clean the stairs, escalators, and floors.

This is part of the initiative to use artificial intelligence mechanisms in the service of the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, said the SPA report.

