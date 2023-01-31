Dubai’s new high-tech lab to create over 100 jobs, advance cancer research

The field has the potential to personalise patients' treatments using genetic profiles to detect, prevent or treat conditions, including cancers, rare diseases

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 31 Jan 2023, 7:00 PM

A cutting-edge genomics testing lab in Dubai has been launched at the Arab Health 2023.

This comes after the Innovate Life Sciences Lab partnered with Wipro Limited to commence a facility that is set to offer a wide range of genetic testing services and further advance Dubai’s vision for healthcare innovation.

The lab, that is housed at Dubai Science Park, will develop affordable technologies that use artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse genetic data.

The lab’s opening was announced at Arab Health 2023, where Dubai Science Park is exploring the future of health tech and AI until February 2, 2023.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President – Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group, said, “Healthcare excellence increasingly means patient-centricity. Digital transformation is making targeted and inclusive healthcare an achievable reality, and genomics is propelling us forward. Collating valuable genetic data can help Dubai become a world leader in healthcare, from patient diagnosis and treatment to R&D. Innovate Life Science Lab and Wipro are taking genomics to the next level with AI – a testament to where the industry is headed. Cutting-edge resources and expertise can create great potential for collaboration and innovation in our science community. Such labs can help put Dubai-based providers, pharmaceuticals and medical device manufacturers in the driving seat of the R&D Strategy and Dubai on the map for healthcare innovation.”

Genomics, the study of genes, is a fast-growing biology field with the potential to help personalise each patient’s medical journey using their genetic profile to detect, prevent or treat conditions, including cancers and rare diseases.

Syed S. Hussaini, Chairman of Innovate Life Sciences Lab, opined, “We are proud to launch our first and most comprehensive lab in Dubai Science Park. Here, we have found the complete, science-driven ecosystem and incredible business support to get our lab successfully off the ground. Our purpose is to help advance the genetic testing landscape using NextGen Sequencing instruments backed up with technologically advanced computational analysis and expert insights. Our location connects us to an established healthcare community that is advancing the industry with valuable testing, data and insights and we look forward to levelling up those efforts with our ultra-modern laboratory.”

Anis Chenchah, Chief Executive Officer – Asia Pacific Middle East Africa, Wipro Limited, said, “I am delighted to announce that Wipro has been chosen as the preferred partner to launch and operate this state-of-the-art Genomics lab. Ideally established in Dubai Science Park, with its scientific ecosystem and modern infrastructure, it will develop cutting-edge technology for Life Sciences solutions, fostering Wipro’s data science platforms.”

UAE’s genetic testing market size expected to cross Dh440 million by 2030.

According to the UAE Genetic Testing Market 2022 report, the country’s genetic testing market size is expected to cross Dh440 million by 2030.

The lab has already acquired two genomics testing orders in the Asia Pacific worth more than Dh37 million. The lab will initially create more than 100 jobs with plans to expand the workforce by 200 per cent by 2026.

ALSO READ: