UAE: Give exams, interviews remotely in Metaverse; examiners to monitor process using AI

The system will be used to support medical exams of healthcare professionals like consultants and specialists while they are in their own country

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 3:50 PM

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Wednesday announced the launch of a metaverse programme for specialists and consultants to give exams and interviews remotely.

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), said metaverse will be used to support medical exams of healthcare professionals like consultants and specialists while they are in their own country.

"For example, if the doctor is in Australia or any other country and we have three examiners in different locations in UAE, they all will log in to metaverse and start the exam. The three doctors in the UAE will be in their own healthcare facilities, but they will be together as panellists in the metaverse," he said.

During the interview, Al Amiri added that examiners would monitor the movement of the face and eyes using artificial intelligence to figure out if he is trying to get support from someone and looking at papers in any direction. This will help avoid any sort of external support and cheating. The interview and exam details will be sent electronically. Hence, they don't need to come to UAE and can do it from their home country.

The UAE has been conducting electronic exams for healthcare professionals below the level of consultants and specialists for more than eight years. But some consultants and specialists had to come to the UAE for interviews. Now with the launch of the metaverse platform, they don't need to come to the UAE and can give exams and interviews from their home country.

The initiative comes as part of the UAE's efforts to attract and retain top talent in strategic sectors and to solidify the country's position as a preferred destination for global talent.

Al Amiri said the ministry had used metaverse for customer services and succeeded in improving customer happiness.

"We saw a need to expand metaverse to help healthcare professionals and decided to use it for exams and interviews," he said, adding that this new technology will be implemented next Monday.

