Risk checks, identifying exposures: How this UAE company ensures data security in private, public sectors

Bespin Global, a joint venture with e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), safeguards the sensitive data and systems of companies in the UAE's public and private sectors by ensuring robust cloud security, a top official said.

Bespin Global is utilising the extensive reach and resources of e& enterprise, part of e&, to position itself as a foremost cloud-managed services provider in the region, said Mouteih Chaghlil, CEO of Bespin Global Middle East and Africa.

"This joint venture harmonises the strengths and expertise of the two companies, offering a first-class range of services. It is in line with the core objectives and future aspirations of both entities," Chaghlil told Khaleej Times in an interview.

He underlined that the primary goal is to accelerate the digitisation of businesses located in the UAE and the Middle East, Turkey, Africa, and Pakistan (METAP) region.

"This will be achieved by providing deep, cost-effective, and state-of-the-art cloud solutions. This joint venture aligns with e& enterprise's strategic goal of bolstering its capabilities and digital prowess. The partnership will also enable e& enterprise to extend its presence and offerings in the METAP region, with the support of Bespin Global's proficiency in multi-cloud solutions."

Elaborating on how Bespin contributes to the data security of companies in both the private and public sectors, Chaghlil said: "Bespin Global adopts a proactive approach to data security, taking inspiration from preventive measures like Covid-19 vaccines or mRNA. We equip our clients' resources and environments with anticipatory tools to proactively prevent and mitigate potential threats. Our teams carry out rigorous risk assessments and identify vulnerabilities to safeguard the sensitive data and systems of both public and private clients."

Chaghlil noted that Bespin Global excels in handling sensitive data.

"Although I cannot provide any precise instances, I can offer an illustrative occurrence to highlight our dexterity. Our team promptly identified an abnormal escalation in a customer's resource usage, which thwarted unauthorised crypto-currency mining endeavours."

Chaghlil underlined that Bespin is committed to ensuring data security, providing sturdy cloud management solutions for both the public and private sectors.

"Our dedication to detail is highlighted in our use of advanced encryption techniques, elevating the levels of data security during transmission and storage. Furthermore, we implement comprehensive access controls, round-the-clock monitoring, and efficient threat detection mechanisms to further reinforce our security measures. By strengthening our security, we affirm our commitment to safeguarding against all forms of unauthorised access and breaches."

Chaghlil pointed out that the global cloud industry is witnessing rapid expansion, driven by the heightened demand for flexible and scalable IT solutions.

"In the METAP region, the adoption of cloud technology is poised to yield substantial economic value. The UAE is a standout regional leader in cloud adoption, driven by active government promotion and businesses effectively leveraging its advantageous features; this progress is fuelled by state initiatives aimed at positioning the UAE as a digital capital in the near future. Bespin Global stands at a strategic vantage point to harness this trend, fortified by its specialised focus on multi-cloud solutions," Chaghlil added.

