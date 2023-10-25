UAE: Soon, no Emirates ID scanners needed to get residents' visa, passport details

Called Akeed, the new system will be rolled out either later this year or next year

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 11:14 PM

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) will soon launch a new system which will allow private sector companies to source correct data about residents directly from the ICP database and also do away with the need for card readers.

The system was showcased last week during the world’s largest technology exhibition Gitex Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 16 to 20, 2023.

Currently, Emirates IDs are inserted into card readers to source information about residents and citizens from the ICP database.

“Akeed is a new system which will be launched soon. It helps entities in financial, healthcare, insurance and other sectors to get correct information from the ICP database they need. For example, a healthcare company needs someone’s name, passport details or insurance policy people, it can get it from the database. This will ensure each entity has the complete correct information and will also save time for the people and companies. This service will replace the card reader. So people don’t need to put Emirates ID in the card reader,” the ICP spokesperson at the Gitex stand told Khaleej Times.

The companies will be able to obtain information through Akeed for people who have already been issued residency permits and Emirates IDs.

However, it is not clear at this point of time whether this service will be free of charge or companies will have to pay a fee for the service.

Smart initiatives

This was among the several smart initiatives launched by the ICP at the Gitex Global.

During the event, ICP revealed that it was working on a model project whereby kiosks would allow UAE nationals and expatriates to renew their passports and Emirates IDs instantly. Upon the success of the project, these kiosks will be put up at prime locations across the country, such as airports and malls.

This will provide the UAE nationals and residents convenience of submitting their biometrics, renewing their passports, and processing Emirates IDs around the clock, 24x7, in the near future.

In addition, ICP has introduced a new system that enables citizens and residents to effortlessly cross the Al Ghuwaifat border without stepping out of their vehicles. In order to use the Smart Land Borders Crossing system, motorists must have their cars registered under their names. The system will scan the car number plate and open the first barrier for the driver. In the second step, people will scan their passports, Emirates ID and biometrics or facial recognition. Once the ICP system verifies the data, the second barrier will open and allow the motorists to exit the country.

ICP was established in 2004 under the name “Emirates Identity Authority” to set up the population register and Emirates identity card programme, which included recording personal and vital data for all populations in the state and keeping them in electronic databases in coordination with the competent authorities, and issuing the Emirates ID Card for each individual to be registered and to contain the Emirates ID number, readable data and data stored on an electronic chip, which can be used in all entities.

In 2017, new functions were added namely citizenship affairs, passports, entry and residence of foreigners in the state, and transfer of the terms of reference and powers assigned to the Ministry of Interior to ICP in this regard.

