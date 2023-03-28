Only paid users to appear on your Twitter 'For You' feed from April 15: Elon Musk

Verified accounts will be allowed to vote in polls

By Reuters Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 10:08 PM

Elon Musk said on Monday only verified Twitter accounts would be eligible to vote in polls starting April 15, a move that the social media company's CEO believes will address advanced AI bot swarms.

Musk also said only verified accounts will be eligible to be in Twitter's For You recommendations, which displays a stream of tweets from accounts on Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Last year, Musk had said Twitter would restrict voting on policy-related polls to paying Twitter Blue subscribers.

ALSO READ: