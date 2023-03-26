Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter: Report

Subscription period remains unchanged: The UAE Retail Offer closed on Thursday, and the Qualified Investor Offer will close today
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.
The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' emailed request for a comment.
Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire' s takeover.
ALSO READ:
Subscription period remains unchanged: The UAE Retail Offer closed on Thursday, and the Qualified Investor Offer will close today
As part of a cost-cutting effort, it will lay off 2.5 per cent of its workforce over the next 18 months
The former PepsiCo executive has spent the last 6 months immersing himself, earning his barista certification, visiting stores, farms, and manufacturing centres
A new report says the mobile payments firm 'widely overstated' its user base
First annual general meeting of the Fund discusses new opportunities
Investors run for safe havens after the banking crisis
The Base Rate, which is anchored to the US Federal Reserve’s IORB, signals the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy
The fund aims to raise $800 million from Dubai Inc. and private investors