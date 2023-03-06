Elon Musk fined over Twitter takeover by Turkish competition board

They claim his takeover of the company occurred without the board's permission

By Reuters Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 12:43 PM

The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it had decided to fine billionaire Elon Musk 0.1 per cent of Twitter's gross income in Turkey in 2022, as his takeover of the company occurred without the board's permission.

The board said in a statement that the ruling would be open to a legal challenge.

