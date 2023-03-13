UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New Whatsapp chat feature: App may soon replace unknown phone numbers with usernames

This will help users identify the person messaging in the group chat without opening the chat itself

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 11:27 PM

Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 11:36 PM

A new Whatsapp update that is set to roll out globally through the Google Play Beta Program, will have several new features.

The new version 2.23.5.12, will have a feature in which app users will reportedly be able to see usernames instead of unknown phone numbers.

As reported by wabetainfo, the app will display the username of the unknown number within groups in the chat list as well.

This new feature will help users identify the person messaging in the group chat without having to open the chat itself.

The username may even appear in other locations on the app, instead of the phone number, this may even include the group participants list.

ALSO READ:


More news from Business
Will oil creep back towards $100 in 2023?

business

Will oil creep back towards $100 in 2023?

Prices could hit the $90-$100 per barrel range in the second half of this year as global demand is set to reach record levels amid constrained supply, Russell Hardy, CEO at the world’s largest independent oil trader, Vitol Group

business