New Whatsapp chat feature: App may soon replace unknown phone numbers with usernames

This will help users identify the person messaging in the group chat without opening the chat itself

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 11:27 PM Last updated: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 11:36 PM

A new Whatsapp update that is set to roll out globally through the Google Play Beta Program, will have several new features.

The new version 2.23.5.12, will have a feature in which app users will reportedly be able to see usernames instead of unknown phone numbers.

As reported by wabetainfo, the app will display the username of the unknown number within groups in the chat list as well.

This new feature will help users identify the person messaging in the group chat without having to open the chat itself.

The username may even appear in other locations on the app, instead of the phone number, this may even include the group participants list.

