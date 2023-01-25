Coming soon to WhatsApp: 'Block user' shortcuts, voice status updates, image sharing in original quality

A new update will introduce three new shortcuts, making it much easier for users to block unwanted contacts

By Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 6:00 AM

WhatsApp users will soon be able to enjoy a set of new exciting features, according to reports.

The popular instant messaging platform has rolled out features including shortcuts to block unwanted users, option to send voice notes as status updates, and a choice to send photos in HD quality; but only for a few Beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, the new update through the Google Play Beta Program has been rolled out, bringing its latest version up to 2.23.2.10.

The update will introduce a new feature that provides three new shortcuts to block users. This will make it much easier and quicker for users to block unwanted contacts from contacting them.

A screenshot from the website shows the shortcut in action:

The first shortcut is always available within the menu under the chat preview, but is not visible for group chats.

The second shortcut is also always available within the chat options.

The third shortcut, the red button at the top of the screen, will appear when you receive a message from an unknown contact you have not spoken to in the past.

When you use one of these three shortcuts to block a contact, WABetaInfo says, WhatsApp will also ask if you want to report the contact by forwarding the last 5 messages the user has sent you to its moderation team to help them keep the platform and other users safe.

The account may then be banned if WhatsApp see there is a violation.

These three new shortcuts to block contacts will be available to users that install the latest update of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app. According to WABetaInfo, they will be available for more users soon.

The website also reported that WhatsApp would soon allow users to send photos in HD quality. While sending an image, the users will get three options to choose from, which are 'Auto, Best quality and Data saver'.

According to the report, even if the user chooses 'Best quality' photos will still be compressed, though the compression is lighter: WhatsApp is actually applying a compression algorithm, keeping about 80 per cent of the original quality and, if the photo is bigger than 2048×2048, the image might be resized.

The old configuration allowed to keep about 70 per cent of the quality, but large photos were always resized.

WhatsApp might change the “best quality” configuration at any time, increasing the percentage of the original quality.

Another feature under development is to allow users to share a voice note as a status update with a certain audience.

The feature was announced when it was under development but some lucky beta users that instal the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8 update available on the Google Play Store would now be able to use this feature, reported WABetaInfo, giving more details and a screenshot that shows the way to use the option.

They can share voice notes as status updates by accessing the feature within the text status section, in case it is enabled for them. WhatsApp also offers to users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it. The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds, and people need to update their version of WhatsApp in order to listen to voice notes shared. Similar to images and videos, voice notes also disappear after 24 hours once they have been posted as status updates.