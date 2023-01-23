Can ChatGPT take your tests? AI tool appears to pass medical licensing, MBA exams in US

New currency, which Brazil suggests calling the 'sur' (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar
The artificial intelligence language model, ChatGPT, has recently been going viral for being able to write sophisticated essays.
The Open AI bot was recently part of a research which concluded that the tool was "comfortably within the passing range" of a US medical licensing exam.
The research was conducted using "376 publicly-available test questions". These were obtained from the June 2022 sample exam release on the official USMLE website.
Researchers also performed random spot checking to ensure that none of the answers, explanations, or related content were on Google before January 1, 2022, as the ChatGPT training dataset had access to it.
The model demonstrated a high level of concordance and insight in its explanations, the researchers concluded.
This could mean that such Artificial Intelligence models could possibly help with medical education and even clinical decision-making, the study added.
Titled 'Performance of ChatGPT on USMLE: Potential for AI-Assisted Medical Education Using Large Language Models', the study has been published on medRxiv.
In another similar study reported by Fortune, the AI model was tested on an MBA-level exam by a professor. The expert said that the model would have received "a B to B- grade on the exam", indicating that it did perform however, it required human intervention.
The researcher also mentioned in his report that the limitation to the model was that it was making Grade 6 level math errors, which could be highly problematic.
Christian Terwiesch, a professor at Wharton and conductor of the research also said that this result has important implications for business school education.
ChatGPT has seen a rise in popularity as experts in several fields have been enthralled by the results generated by it. However, the model sometimes gives out "plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers", according to its creators.
ALSO READ:
New currency, which Brazil suggests calling the 'sur' (south) could boost regional trade and reduce reliance on the US dollar
Aldar and Diamond Developers record over Dh1 billion in sales demonstrating high demand for sustainability-centric developments
Partners can apply to the FTA for the unincorporated partnership to be treated as a taxable person, and if approved, the partnership shall be treated like a juridical person. After approval, each partner shall remain jointly and severally liable for the corporate tax payable to the FTA
The early registration period is available through the EmaraTax platform from January 2023 to May 2023 for certain categories of companies operating in the Emirates
The Mubadala company established itself as a transformative business and achieves a production milestone of 5,020 shipsets and 74,128 aero-structure parts in 2022
The rial has lost 29% of its value since nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16
Four top investment banks look into the crystal ball