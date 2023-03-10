WhatsApp, Nol card: 6 ways to pay for parking in Dubai

The authority won the European Quality Management Challenge Award for 'Diversity, Integration, and Gender Equality' back in 2021
The Roads and Transport Authority has eased how motorists can pay for parking in nine different ways.
Over the years, the authority has been increasing the scope to pay for parking spaces, making it increasingly accessible.
Here are six different ways motorists can pay for parking:
1. Coins
Public parking lots have machines installed around them. Motorists can insert the coins of the right value for the time frame desired (one dirham, and half dirham coins are accepted), then place the ticket, received, on an obvious place on the dashboard.
2. Seasonal parking cards
A seasonal card allows motorists to use paid parking spots without havaing to pay for the spot every single time. Card holders should place their card visibly on the dashboard.
3. RTA Dubai app
Motorists can download the RTA app to pay for parking conveniently. Aside from that the application also provides other services including providing information on public transport.
4. Nol card
Nol card holders can pay for parking using it at the machines in parking lots. The machine will deduct the parking fees off one's card balance.
5. Apple pay
Apple users can pay for parking using the inbuilt feature, in a safe and secure way. Motorists can scan a barcode available on the payment machine which will redirect them to an RTA website enabling them to pay using Apple Pay.
6. SMS
Last but not least, is through SMS. Motorists can pay got parking with a simple text message in a certain format. This format can be found written on the payment machines installed inside lots.
