Dubai parking fees, drivers' licences, nol payments: How RTA's smart solutions make residents' lives easier

The authority introduced a range of innovative features and services to enhance digital mobility, ensure excellent operation and boost resident's happiness

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has automated the process of issuing permits for supplementary signboards, making it accessible through their website. This initiative is a key part of RTA's ongoing digital transformation efforts, focused on offering convenient and smart services to customers, available 24/7.

The transport authority is spearheading the smart revolution in the emirate by introducing cutting-edge technology, automated services and implementing a strategic plan for digital transformation till 2025.

To enhance digital mobility, ensure excellent operation, achieve financial sustainability, boost people's happiness, and shape the future, RTA unveiled a series of innovative features and services designed to make life in Dubai more convenient. From streamlined vehicle registration and parking fees to a host of new features on the Dubai taxi app, here are the some of the few cutting-edge advancements Dubai RTA offers.

New smart kiosks offer 28 services

Residents can renew vehicle registration, pay parking fees or fines, and recharge their nol card effortlessly with RTA's smart kiosks. These cutting-edge kiosks offer 28 digital services 24/7, including vehicle licensing, driver services, parking, and revenue management. Payment options include cash, credit cards, and NFC technology.

RTA has introduced 32 modern kiosks designed for convenience and accessibility, catering to everyone, including people with disabilities. These kiosks feature interactive screens, fingerprint sensors, card insertion units, NFC technology, and keypads for manual card entry.

Dubai taxi app features

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) offers 'Hourly Rental' limo service through their upgraded app, available 24/7. This service is ideal for residents, tourists, and businesses, including hotels, tour operators, and airlines. Passengers can book a limo without specifying a destination and make multiple stops.

DTC App has a 'Lost and Found Service' for passengers to recover lost items by communicating with the driver or using the app's 'Lost Item Request' feature. They also offer the 'Meet Me Here' service, allowing users to share their location with friends for easy meet-ups. Moreover, the 'Share My Trip Status' service enables users to share trip details, routes, and estimated arrival times with family and friends.

Updated nol Pay app

Dubai's RTA introduced an updated version of the nol Pay app with four innovative features. Nol can now be used for RTA public transport fares, public parking, tourist attractions, and shopping. The new features include instant balance top-ups across all platforms, convenient personalised nol card applications or renewals through RTA account integration, simplified registration for unidentified nol cards using digital IDs, and tracking application status.

Mobile eye testing service

RTA introduced 'Click and Drive' initiative for customers obtaining drivers' licences. This will digitise the entire process, including a first-of-a-kind mobile eyesight testing service in the region. This digital transformation has reduced service delivery time by 75%, from 20 to 5 minutes, and simplified the process from 12 to 7 steps. This resulted in a 53% decrease in customer visits to driving institutes.

Free parking permit service

RTA has digitised its free parking permit services for senior Emiratis and people of determination. This means they will no longer have to print and display the permits. The smart permit comes with a new feature entitling the user to add up to 5 vehicles in each permit, one primary vehicle and 4 secondary vehicles, as only one vehicle can be activated at a time through the website and RTA Dubai App.

To unify booking for all modes of transport

The RTA plans to streamline booking and ticketing for all modes of transport in the city in the next couple of years. Unified ticketing for all transport modes, including both RTA and non-RTA services, is set to be introduced in 2023-24. Currently, various transport options are offered by different providers, such as Careem, Udrive, Uber, ekar, and Hala. The RTA aims to establish unified regulations during the same period to streamline transportation services in Dubai further.

