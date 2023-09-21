Digital minimalism: Here are the benefits of toning down noise of technology in our lives

Consider, for example, cutting back on mindless scrolling, uninstalling unnecessary apps, turning off unwanted notifications and unsubscribing from emails that are not important

Change in digital habits rather than a temporary break from it. Like with all resolutions, start with baby steps. At first, critically examine your existing digital routine and determine areas where you can make reductions or enhancements. Consider, for example, cutting back on mindless scrolling, uninstalling unnecessary apps, turning off unwanted notifications and unsubscribing from emails that are not important. Set boundaries, have time limits and ensure that you follow them consistently. Allocating clear timebands for specific activities like checking work mails after hours, online shopping, social media etc. helps maintain balance. “Having a smartphone and an internet connection does not imply that you are available 24/7,” says Abhijita Kulshrestha, Life Coach.

Keep in mind that digital minimalism prioritises meaningful relationships and content consumption rather than total abstention. Hence it is critical to prioritise quality over quantity to improve your online experiences while minimising digital clutter. “A solution that has worked for me is to make apps difficult to access. For example, do not have apps like FB, X and others on your phone. Keep it on a laptop or even better a desktop where it is a little less convenient to just open and start browsing. Use existing apps that track usage and remind you of the same,” says IT professional Lakshmi Srinivasan.

An important aspect of digital cleansing is to routinely delete emails, files, pictures and videos that are no longer needed. “Embracing digital simplicity is also essential for avoiding the potential risks of data breaches and privacy invasion. As we share more personal information online, it is critical to limit our digital footprint and safeguard sensitive information from being misused,” says Varad Kaushik, co-founder, Lazzie Turtle and a leading influencer. Further, avoid getting trapped in the information black hole. “With the increased use of AI, facts and fiction go hand in hand. Having discipline and being fundamentally aware of this stops you from mindlessly consuming and sharing information leading to reduced time on social media,” says Radha Rao, a semi-retired IT professional who adds that technology and digital information can be a win-win if used in the right way.

As with everything else, one size does not fit all. Depending on your individual goals, circumstances and needs, you would need to build a strategy that suits you. Be flexible and ready to adapt to ensure that it works for you. There is no one right way, as sustainable digital minimalism is an ongoing journey of finding equilibrium in a tech-driven world.

