Dubai: Dewa announces pilot use of ChatGPT to boost capabilities of its virtual employee

The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of visits to customer happiness centres and contributing to shaping a new digital future for Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 3:53 PM

Tried asking for support from Dewa's virtual employee Rammas? This high-tech assistant on the authority's website is now powered by the viral bot ChatGPT.

After launching it in February, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) announced the pilot use of ChatGPT on its website since April 2023.

The authority is the first utility in the world and the first government organisation in the UAE to use this modern technology.

"At Dewa, we are keen to enrich the customer experience through smart services that save their time and effort using the latest AI tools," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.

"This supports the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, the Dubai 10X initiative, and the Smart Dubai initiative, which aims to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world."

Al Tayer added that the use of ChatGPT is also part of their efforts to use AI in all their services and operations. The goal, he said, is to reduce the number of visits to customer happiness centres and contribute to shaping a new digital future for Dubai.

“We always strive to improve customer experience and provide our services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality. This step to use ChatGPT in Rammas confirms our ongoing efforts to leverage the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to accelerate digital transformation and provide advanced digital services with added value that enriches the experience and happiness of customers,” the Dewa chief said.

Since its launch in the first quarter of 2017 until the end of April 2023, Rammas has answered more than seven million enquiries.

ChatGPT will contribute to enhancing its capabilities due to its superior ability to interact with users and better understand their needs. It will also improve its ability to learn, understand, and analyse customer enquiries based on available data and information to respond promptly and accurately.

