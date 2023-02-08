Dubai: Dewa becomes world's first utility provider to use ChatGPT

The Chamber organised its fourth interactive workshop to discuss enhancing the sector's competitiveness and growth
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) on Wednesday announced that it is embedding ChatGPT into its system to improve its services — becoming the first utility globally and the first UAE government entity to use this new technology.
The utility services provider said the aim is to provide services supported by this technology and employ it in serving customers and employees.
ChatGPT, which uses AI and smart algorithms, is distinguished by its superior ability to interact with users through dialogue, in addition to its advanced ability to learn and understand their needs and enquiries. It is also capable of writing programming codes, solving coding problems, and creating different scenarios.
The new technology by Dewa has been introduced in support of US technology major Microsoft.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said the new technology will support the Dubai 10X initiative. It will contribute to shaping a new digital future for the emirate through Digital Dewa, which then becomes the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage.
The UAE is currently looking into how the viral chatbot and other similar technologies may impact government work and public services.
As he chaired the UAE Cabinet meeting on Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, asked the authorities concerned how the technology will affect education, health, media and other sectors.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
