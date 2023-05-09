UAE: New ChatGPT AI assistant to help plan visits to Yas Island

The island is home to a Formula One race track, golf course, beach, theme parks, luxury hotels, shopping mall and more

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 3:36 PM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 4:54 PM

Visitors to Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island can now get personalised guidance and information about the latest offerings through an AI assistant.

Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences based in Abu Dhabi, has collaborated with Microsoft, to launch its generative AI customer-facing service. It has leveraged ChatGPT through Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service to provide enhanced customer experiences.

The facility can be accessed by visiting the official website: https://www.yasisland.com/

With more than 1,700 operations completed successfully within a week, ChatGPT is being used to augment the capabilities of chatbots for customer services for the first time, not only across various industries in the UAE, but also within the wider region’s tourism and entertainment sector.

“We are proud to be pioneering the introduction of ChatGPT through Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service within the tourism and entertainment sector. We champion innovation at every step and believe that digital transformation is key to creating more compelling and personalised visitor propositions,” Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft is a testament to our relentless pursuit of delivering unique and memorable experiences to guests of all ages and nationalities, further positioning Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

Miral has long been working with Microsoft, having used the company's intelligent cloud and data services for its existing guest experience platform and operations. Miral plans to use Azure OpenAI Service and ChatGPT to enable customers to plan their day at any of the theme parks, providing a more seamless customer experience.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Miral to enhance its customer experience through the use of Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service,” said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager, Microsoft UAE. “With the help of Azure OpenAI Service and ChatGPT, Miral can better engage with their customers, providing them with a personalized and seamless experience. We are proud to support Miral in their quest to deliver exceptional experiences to their customers.”

Yas Island is home to Formula One race track, theme parks like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, golf course, beach, luxury hotels, shopping mall and more.

ALSO READ: