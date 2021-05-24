Strengthening economic ties with the UAE is a top priority: Pakistan’s ambassador

Envoy Afzaal Mahmood reaches out to the members of the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai

Strengthening economic ties with the UAE is one of the top priorities of Pakistan, said Ambassador Afzaal Mahmood, the South Asian country’s Ambassador to the UAE.

While speaking at a business lunch, the ambassador said: “Developing and strengthening economic relations with the UAE is among the top priorities. In achieving this objective, the Pakistan business community in UAE will be our lead partner.”

During a meeting with the members of the Pakistan Business Council, Dubai, the ambassador discussed various avenues to promote trade and investment opportunities between Pakistan and the UAE.

He said: “We should all work together as one team with an aim to deliver collectively towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. I consider 1.7 million Pakistani community members in the UAE a part of my family.”

The UAE is also one of the main sources of remittances to Pakistan as Non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) in the UAE remitted Dh18.73 billion till April.

Mahmood encouraged the members of the Pakistan Business Council to plan and prioritise their proposals.

He assured them of full support and cooperation from the Embassy of Pakistan in the UAE and all relevant government authorities back home.

Ahmed Shaikhani, the President of the Pakistan Business Council, thanked the ambassador for providing a platform for business discussions, where the business community in UAE could discuss new ideas and share any issues and problems for achieving better results.

— waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com