Shenzen Products Show kicks off tomorrow at Dubai Chamber

Supplied photo

More than 60 top and leading companies from Shenzhen will display over 350 high-tech and innovative products and technologies.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 10 Jan 2022, 9:30 AM

The Shenzen Products Show opens tomorrow at the Dubai Chamber headquarters Building in Deira, Dubai, and it will continue to run until the January 13.

Organised by China Council of International Trade & Promotion (CCPIT)-Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event will showcase Shenzhen’s economic success and magnify its status as one of China's fastest-growing city.

Under its five-year plan for 2021-2025, Shenzhen aims to become the country's 'core engine' of reform and power growth and innovation by 2025, the city is projected to become a $618 billion economy.

The event is an integral part of the "Shenzhen Day" of the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and its objective is to help the city’s entrepreneurs and exporters to expand and grow their business across the Mena region.

With the theme: "Shenzhen Design, Shenzhen Intelligent Manufacturing and Shenzhen Quality", the event will showcase three key sectors including Consumer Electronics, Life and Health, and Intelligent Security.

More than 60 top and leading companies from Shenzhen will display over 350 high-tech and innovative products and technologies including smart phones, mobile phone accessories, switches, tablets, led walls, UAVs, microprocessors, batteries, tablet boards, audio, headphones, game consoles, electronic toys, electronic sphygmomanometers, infrared thermometers, smart weight meters, solar panels, protective masks and many more.

As the first Shenzhen technology show in the UAE in 2022, hundreds of visitors and buyers have already registered and getting ready to attend the show to see and test for themselves top quality products and technologies that Shenzhen has to offer.

— business@khaleejtimes.com