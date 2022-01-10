Shenzen Products Show kicks off tomorrow at Dubai Chamber

Imports of gold have increased in response to the reduction in customs duty for gold from 12.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent
Business1 day ago
The Shenzen Products Show opens tomorrow at the Dubai Chamber headquarters Building in Deira, Dubai, and it will continue to run until the January 13.
Organised by China Council of International Trade & Promotion (CCPIT)-Shenzhen Municipal Committee and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the event will showcase Shenzhen’s economic success and magnify its status as one of China's fastest-growing city.
Under its five-year plan for 2021-2025, Shenzhen aims to become the country's 'core engine' of reform and power growth and innovation by 2025, the city is projected to become a $618 billion economy.
The event is an integral part of the "Shenzhen Day" of the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai and its objective is to help the city’s entrepreneurs and exporters to expand and grow their business across the Mena region.
With the theme: "Shenzhen Design, Shenzhen Intelligent Manufacturing and Shenzhen Quality", the event will showcase three key sectors including Consumer Electronics, Life and Health, and Intelligent Security.
More than 60 top and leading companies from Shenzhen will display over 350 high-tech and innovative products and technologies including smart phones, mobile phone accessories, switches, tablets, led walls, UAVs, microprocessors, batteries, tablet boards, audio, headphones, game consoles, electronic toys, electronic sphygmomanometers, infrared thermometers, smart weight meters, solar panels, protective masks and many more.
As the first Shenzhen technology show in the UAE in 2022, hundreds of visitors and buyers have already registered and getting ready to attend the show to see and test for themselves top quality products and technologies that Shenzhen has to offer.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Imports of gold have increased in response to the reduction in customs duty for gold from 12.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent
Business1 day ago
Malak also serves as the Undersecretary of the Department of Finance.
Business2 days ago
The Egyptian economy had achieved in 2021 the highest growth rate in 20 years.
Business2 days ago
Total value of real estate transactions recorded in first week of year exceeds Dh7.24 billion
Business2 days ago
It also allows investors to have 100% foreign ownership and the eligibility to bid for government contracts
Business2 days ago
Newly-launched start-up in Dubai hopes to widen their choice using advanced technology built around artificial intelligence
Business3 days ago
DIEZ aims to boost economic growth, contribute to shaping the future economic map of Dubai, and create more diverse investment opportunities
Business3 days ago
Each team at the Rising Stars Competition had to explain how their business solutions could help solve one or more of the 17 challenges embodied in the UN’s SDGs
Business3 days ago